LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a photo seen around the world in 1967 — the king of rock ‘n’ roll and his young bride slicing into a magnificent towering multi-tiered wedding cake adorned with red marzipan roses and their names. A replica of that cake is about to take center stage again in Las Vegas.

Plans are underway to recreate the iconic wedding cake which consisted of a yellow sponge, kirsch-flavored Bavarian cream filling, and apricot marmalade. It was widely reported the cake cost $3,200 at the time but in today’s dollars would be in excess of $20,000.

Priscilla and Elvis celebrate their wedding at the Aladdin in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967.

Presley’s massive six-layer cake was designed by Bjorn “Bill” Jaeger, a chef at the Aladdin where the couple was married in a quick ceremony.

The two were supposed to marry in Palm Springs, California but when reporters found out about the planned nuptials, the couple flew overnight to Las Vegas to tie the knot early the following morning on May 1 at the Aladdin, now the site of the current day Planet Hollywood resort.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley prepare to cut into their wedding cake which was designed by Aladdin chef Bill Jaeger. (Credit: Jaeger family)

“My father had the quintessential Las Vegas start to his career,” said Jag Jaeger. “I recall him casually mentioning he made the Presleys’ cake in a conversation about the famous wedding like it was no big deal. That’s just the way he was—modest and understated.”

Carlo’s Bake Shop will bake and decorate a full-size replica of the famous cake and this time the public will have an opportunity to sample the taste of the cake when it’s featured at the Wedding Capital of the World’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in September at Caesars Palace.

“I am a huge fan of Elvis and have two tattoos depicting the King,” said Nasso. “I’m honored to recreate the legendary six-level cake and replicate this iconic symbol of love and marriage in Las Vegas,” Carlo’s Bake Shop General Manager Christina Nasso said.

The event is billed as a vintage Vegas-style show that honors seven decades of love and marriage and will even include a vow renewal for hundreds of couples. The celebration takes place on Sept. 3, 2023. More information can be found at this link.

Sadly, the marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley did not stand the test of time. They divorced in 1973 and Elvis died in 1977.