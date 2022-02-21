Presidents Day bargains a tradition for thrifty shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a long Presidents Day tradition: saving money.

After all, American consumers love to spend, but if they can hold onto a few extra Washingtons, Lincolns, Jacksons and Franklins, that’s even better. And those Presidents Day sales don’t ask who you voted for — they just want your business.

Here are a few ideas to make your dollars go further today:

APPLIANCES Costco has discounts for members on appliances ranging from clothes washers to refrigerators to dishwashers to stoves. See Costco’s Presidents Day deals. Home Depot is another big box store with appliance deals, with all the major categories and then some, including items small appliances like vaccuums, mini-fridges, air purifiers and range hoods. See details of Home Depot’s sale here. Best Buy offers major appliances from ranges to microwave ovens, refrigerators, freezers and more.

