Presidents Day bargains a tradition for thrifty shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a long Presidents Day tradition: saving money.
After all, American consumers love to spend, but if they can hold onto a few extra Washingtons, Lincolns, Jacksons and Franklins, that’s even better. And those Presidents Day sales don’t ask who you voted for — they just want your business.
Here are a few ideas to make your dollars go further today:
- APPLIANCES
- Costco has discounts for members on appliances ranging from clothes washers to refrigerators to dishwashers to stoves. See Costco’s Presidents Day deals.
- Home Depot is another big box store with appliance deals, with all the major categories and then some, including items small appliances like vaccuums, mini-fridges, air purifiers and range hoods. See details of Home Depot’s sale here.
- Best Buy offers major appliances from ranges to microwave ovens, refrigerators, freezers and more.
- ELECTRONICS
- Best Buy has electronics including TVs, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and game systems on sale. And don’t forget wireless headphones.
- Costco is highlighting Apple products, including $150 off a 13-inch MacBook Air.
- Dailysteals.com is offering a four-pack of Apple AirTag trackers for $108.99 with free shipping.
- CLOTHING, ACCESSORIES, BEDDING, FURNISHINGS
- Macy’s has an extra 20% off select clothing items, and a wide range of accessories from watches and jewelry to small appliances, home goods and luggage.
- Kohl’s is adding a 15% discount on selections including housewares, bedding, home decor, floor care, furniture and luggage. Check stores for details or shop online.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is a great place for kitchen gadgets, small appliances and bedding on Presidents Day.
- Sam’s Club is featuring a Presidents Day Home Event, with up to $200 off mattresses, up to $100 off furniture and savings on bedding. Shop online here.
- Amazon.com is the place to go if you’re looking for a leather case for your iPhone13, featuring MagSafe.
- Nike.com has savings on the Air Max Excee (24% off) and the Air Zoom SuperRep 2 X (42% off) for women. More discounts on clothing and workout gear, along with the Nike RT Live — for toddlers (43% off).
- Crate & Barrel is having a 60% off clearance that includes unique furnishings, bookcases and media consoles.
- West Elm has home furnishings on discount, as well as bedding and accessories.
- Pottery Barn is highlighting bedding and a wide variety of home furnishings and accessories during a warehouse sale with up to 70% off.
- Williams Sonoma is offering up to 70% off select housewares, cutlery and kitchen gadgets for Presidents Day.https://www.williams-sonoma.com/?cm_type=gnav
- Gap‘s Big Weekend Event features some big savings on clothing including 50% off tees, jeans, sweats and more.
- Old Navy is highlighting joggers for $14 (adults) and $10 (kids).