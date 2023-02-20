LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidential visits to the Las Vegas valley have happened for 78 years.
Presidential visits to Southern Nevada began in 1935 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Boulder Dam (later renamed Hoover Dam in 1947) through the present day when current President Joe Biden attended and spoke at former Senator Harry Reid’s memorial service.
On this President’s Day, below is a list of just some of the VIP Presidential visits to Las Vegas, the valley, and Southern Nevada through the years.