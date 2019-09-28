Presidential hopeful Joe Biden holds Las Vegas event; speech interrupted by disguised protester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a stop in Las Vegas Friday, speaking to a small group of supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

The campaign speech started with an unexpected scene, as a protester disguised as a supporter stood up and shouted “Joe Biden is a predator” while holding a sign reading “me too.” He was quickly escorted out by security.

Once that turmoil came to a close, Biden shared his future plans for The United States.

“There’s not a single thing we can’t do if we do it together,” Biden said to the crowd. “This is the United States of America. We are in a better position than any country in the world to own the 21st century.”

“I think Joe is going to do what he says he’s going to do,” Biden supporter Harriet Kaufman said of Friday’s event.

The politician spoke about nationwide healthcare reform, reduction or forgiveness of student debt and subsequent interest rates, tighter gun control and cutting our nation’s carbon footprint with a dedication to combat climate change.

“We have to fight for the issues that matter to every single American,” Biden preached to the audience on Friday.

Some who attended the gathering said they’re counting on these ideas in 2020.

“I have 54,000 dollars in student loan debt,” Kaufman said. “I need help because my salary hasn’t gotten higher in five years.”

Others simply want President Donald Trump out of office next year.

“My big issue is not do I align with him on every one of his policy issues,” Biden supporter Chris Harris said. “It’s ‘is he the person to beat trump?’ And I think that he is.”

However, above anything else, a message of American unity was evident as dozens of Nevadans demonstrated their belief that Biden can get the job done.

“I truly believe Joe Biden can help us here in Nevada, “Kaufman said.

The mishap involving the disguised protester wasn’t the only hiccup during Friday’s event. One supporter also ended up passing out after sitting in the sun. Medical staff and fellow audience members helped her and she appeared to be okay.

Joe Biden also spoke at a local fundraiser near McCarran International Airport after Friday’s event at The East Las Vegas Community Center. His camp told 8 News Now Biden spoke to a crowd of around 95 people for 30 minutes.

Watch below for the full version of Biden’s Las Vegas event: