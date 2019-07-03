Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses tax on wealthy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The political spotlight shined bright on Las Vegas Tuesday evening as Senator Elizabeth Warren made a stop in the valley.

The 2020 democratic presidential hopeful hosted an event at the Las Vegas Community Center.

Before she stepped on stage, she sat down with the 8 News Now Politics Now team and touched on a number of issues.

One of them was her plan to create a tax on the most wealthy and use that money to make things like childcare and college free.

She also wants to erase almost all of the student debt.

“2020 is going to determine the direction our country goes for generations to come. This is our chance to make this government, to make this country not just work for a thin slice at the top, but to really make it work for everybody,” said Elizabeth Warren, candidate for president.