Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at UNITE HERE Culinary Union’s town hall

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will address issues important to local workers in the 2020 U.S. presidential race during UNITE HERE Culinary Union’s town hall in Las Vegas.

Harris will speak to a crowd of 200 union members from Culinary Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165.

This is one installment of UNITE HERE’s series of town halls featuring leading Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.

Some of the top issues to be discussed are:

Creating more good union jobs

Healthcare

Immigration

UNITE HERE’s mission is to make it known that “one job should be enough, enough to go to the doctor, to raise a family, to retire with dignity and to live the American Dream.” It’s largest union chapters are located right here in Las Vegas, catering to 60,000 members in the Vegas area and Reno.