President Trump’s visit will impact traffic, travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is warning the Las Vegas valley that President Trump’s visit to the area will impact traffic and travel both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Six days ahead of the General Election, President Trump will be holding a rally in Bullhead City. It’s set for 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.

In a tweet, the airport noted Air Force One will land in Las Vegas Tuesday night and will leave late Wednesday morning. There were no specific times given for arrival or departure.

“Expect traffic delays as the presidential motorcade travels around the Valley. If you’re flying please allow ample time to get the airport. We suggest 3 hours before your scheduled departure,” McCarran Airport tweeted.