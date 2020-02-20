President Trump’s visit to impact traffic at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday, Feb. 20 are encouraged to arrive at T-Mobile Arena early, as road closures and traffic delays are expected related to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Las Vegas.

I-15 northbound will be closed from 215 interchanges through the US 95 interchange

from 6:30 p.m. to around 7:15 p.m.

T-Mobile Arena doors will open at 5 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. game against Tampa Bay Lightning.

Recommended travel routes:

Fans coming from Summerlin are encouraged to avoid the 215 and instead take US 95 to

I-15 southbound.

Those coming from the Henderson area are encouraged to exit I-15 northbound

at Blue Diamond Road and take either Las Vegas Boulevard or Dean Martin Drive northbound.

Fans should also consider taking East and West surface routes to the game, such as Tropicana Avenue, Harmon Avenue or Hacienda Avenue. Taking Russell Road near the airport is not advised.

RTC public transportation options:

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will operate its Golden Knights Express service on a regular schedule for the Thursday, Feb. 20 game.

Riders are encouraged to take advantage of earlier Golden Knights Express departure options to ensure arrival to the game on time. Click here to see a list of departure times at each location.

After the game, each route will depart the arena approximately 20 minutes and 30 minutes after the game. Routes 605, 606 will also have a third departure, 40 minutes after the game.

Las Vegas Boulevard and Frank Sinatra Drive will not be subject to any closures.

Drivers exiting the T-Mobile Arena following the game are not expected to be impacted by road closures related to the presidential visit.

Fans traveling from North Las Vegas should not be impacted by the closures.