President Trump’s ‘Great American Comeback’ rally set for 7 p.m. in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is here in Las Vegas — continuing his campaign efforts across the Silver State. The president is holding a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson Sunday night.

You can watch the rally here LIVE at 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump and his team are making it clear — Nevada is a big priority for them in the 2020 election.

The “Great American Comeback” rally is set to start at Xtreme Manufacturing at 7 p.m., but Trump supporters were lined up hours ahead of time. Xtreme Manufacturing makes heavy equipment and construction machinery, and it is owned by Don Ahern.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Air Force One late Saturday night at McCarran International Airport.

He hosted a Latinos for Trump roundtable discussion Sunday morning at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino.

The president touted his achievements but also continued to criticize Nevada’s mail-in voting system. State lawmakers expanded it for the 2020 election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Trump is blasting Governor Steve Sisolak, claiming mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud.

“We have some very shaky democrats, and the only way they’re going to win is with rigged ballots, and if you look at the history of these ballots over the last two or three years, you’ll see some horrible things where there’s been some tremendous cheating,” said President Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, however, has praised efforts across the country to increase mail-in voting, in the wake of the pandemic, calling it “safe and secure.”