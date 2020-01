LAS VEGAS (CBS) — President Trump and Vice President Pence honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day by visiting the civil rights leader’s memorial in Washington, DC.

The two were greeted by a mix of cheers and boo’s from other visitors at the memorial. Some chanted ‘U-S-A’ and ‘four more years.’

The president and vice president spent a few moments standing in silence in front of several wreaths and flowers before departing.