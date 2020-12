President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington on Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is claiming data shows “thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada.”

Trump sent out the tweet Thursday morning and it was flagged by Twitter.

Just released data shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada. They are totally ineligible to vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

Nevada’s Republican secretary of state, Nevada’s Democratic attorney general, several state judges and the Supreme Court of Nevada have all said there is was no evidence of this.

On Wednesday, during a Senate hearing, Sen. Jacky Rosen said accusations of widespread voter fraud are part of a “false narrative.”