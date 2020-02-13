President Trump to visit Las Vegas prior to caucus

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is planning to visit Las Vegas next week prior to the Nevada Caucus on Feb. 22.

According to the White House, President Trump will travel to California, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.

Trump will be in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 20 and will deliver remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters. He is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts to “provide previously incarcerated Americans with second chances.”