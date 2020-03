FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. A U.S. appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday, Feb. 24 overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on March 14 to address the Republican Jewish Coalition during its annual leadership meeting.

The event will take place at the Venetian Hotel Resort and Casino.

No other details were released at this time.