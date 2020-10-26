President Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will be returning to the area later this week to hold a rally in Bullhead City. The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is set for 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.

The visit comes six days before Election Day. President Trump is not the only member of his family in the area this week, as his son Eric Trump will be campaigning in Reno and Las Vegas Tuesday.

For ticket information regarding President Trump’s rally in Bullhead City, CLICK HERE.