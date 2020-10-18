President Trump to arrive in Las Vegas Saturday night

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is expected to land in Las Vegas Saturday night. He will be spending the night in Vegas before a rally set to take place in Carson City Sunday.

The president and his team say Nevada is a big priority for them in this election. President Trump’s visit comes as early voting begins across the state and election day is just over two weeks away.

President Trump was last in Nevada in September when he held large rallies in both Minden and Henderson. The rally in Henderson caused some controversy for being indoors with few masks and little social distancing.

8 News Now spoke to the “Trump 2020” communications director, who says the president’s rally in Carson City this Sunday will be outdoors. He also says masks are given to everyone.

President Trump is expected to continue touting his achievements in the white house, focusing, as he usually does, on the economy.

The Trump team says the president will restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels.

“The president is making it clear, and the people of Nevada know this, President Trump built the world’s best economy one time, and he’s already doing it again,” said Tim Murtaugh, “Trump 2020” communications director. “Joe Biden has been an economic disaster throughout the course of his five decades as a failed Washington politician.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party released a statement in response to President Trump’s visit, saying in part, “Trump’s desperate attempts to erase his failed record won’t fool Nevadans. During this pandemic and throughout his presidency, Trump has chosen to prioritize his wealthy, well-connected friends over hardworking Nevadans.”

President Trump narrowly lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The latest CBS News Battleground Poll has Biden six points ahead of Trump.

The President is expected to arrive at McCarran International Airport at about 9:40 p.m. You can watch his arrival live at the top of this story.