President Trump to arrive in Las Vegas Saturday night; campaign events planned across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will soon be in Las Vegas, with re-election campaign events scheduled for Sunday. Air Force One is expected to land at Mccarran Airport Saturday night.

President Trump has a busy schedule this weekend. He has a rally in Minden, Nevada Saturday night, and then he’ll fly to Las Vegas.

The Trump team is focusing on the Silver State, which the president narrowly lost in 2016.

President Trump will host a Latinos for Trump roundtable on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday morning, and it is reported that there will be a big donor event for him on Sunday, as well.

The main “Great American Comeback” rally will be Sunday evening at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, where the president hopes to appeal to Nevada voters.

Meanwhile, democrats are blasting Trump for holding in-person events amid COVID-19 and for his handling of the pandemic.

“He knew how deadly this virus was and he tried to hide it,” said Tom Perez — Chair of the Democratic National Committee. “He knew it, but he didn’t care. He played it down, and the death toll went up and up and up.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also released a statement on Trump’s visit, saying in part, “Nevadans don’t need more bluster from the president, and don’t need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health. Nevada families need solutions.”

A New York Times – Sienna College poll shows Biden with a four-point lead over Trump in Nevada.

Again, President Trump is expected to land at Mccarran International Airport Saturday night. Mccarran officials say to expect significant delays into and out the airport.