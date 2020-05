President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal election money from the state of Nevada.

Trump tweeted around 6:30 a.m. and said plans to hold the upcoming primary election by all mail in ballot in Nevada are illegal and set up the possibility for voter fraud.

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

He sent a similar tweet about Michigan which is encouraging voters to sign up for absentee ballots right now.