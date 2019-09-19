President Trump signs border wall

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — During a trip to see progress on the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, President Trump stopped to sign a portion of the wall that was recently installed in the Otay Mesa area.

The visit comes as President Trump rounds out a west-coast trip that included a campaign rally in New Mexico and meetings with supporters in Los Angeles.

As of August, no new wall had been built along the border, but old barriers have been replaced with new ones.

President Trump’s trip also comes just a day after the White House fired the Department of Homeland Security’s General Counsel. John Mitnick was expected to be pushed out months ago — after President Trump’s close adviser Stephen Miller pushed for him to go during a purge of the department’s leadership.

His departure now adds to the revolving door of officials at the DHS.