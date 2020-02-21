President Trump shares inspiring message at ‘Hope for Prisoners’ graduation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump had an important message to share with a group of people looking to change their lives.

“We are here to reaffirm that America is nation of redemption,” President Trump said. “To the 29 graduates who are returning to your families, you have paid your debt to society and shown a commitment to change.”

The president is highlighting the work being done at the nonprofit Hope for Prisoners. The program helps people who were recently in prison get back into society.

“It furthers his commitment that was made many years ago in a meeting that we had at the White House,” said nonprofit founder Jon Ponder. “He shared his heart and his compassion for the people who are returning to communities across our country.”

Founder Jon Ponder hopes shining the light on the program will inspire other cities to follow.

“We are hoping that other police departments across our country will be able to see what it is we are doing so those impacts can be made in their communities as well,” Ponder added.

Graduates say seeing the president gave them inspiration.

“I am really shocked that with everything he had to say and what he did say, he is a whole lot different than I expected,” said graduate Ocie Gwin.

The president shared messages to inspire the graduates, while also explaining the road to success won’t be easy. He then cracked a joke about some hurdles he has dealt with.

“I have had those days, I didn’t do anything wrong and they impeached me a few weeks ago, I said, what happened,” president trump joked.

The president also said he would consider a full pardon for the founder of the program for the work he has done.

The president’s Las Vegas visit will continue Friday with a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center.