President Trump returns to Las Vegas, events planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail in Las Vegas ahead of the Democratic caucus on Saturday. He has two days of events planned.

The president has made criminal justice reform a top priority and he will highlight that on Thursday when he attends a graduation ceremony for a group that gives reformed prisoners a helping hand back into society. The presidential motorcade will make its way to Metro headquarters at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive around 11 a.m. for the event and that will cause some road closures in the area.

President Trump spent Wednesday morning in Las Vegas and then flew to Southern California for meetings and a fundraiser followed by a rally last night in Phoenix. Trump too the stage as the Democratic debate was happening in Las Vegas and he took aim at former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“They just came out with a poll a little while ago. Mini Mike was at 15 and crazy Bernie was at 31. That’s a lot. And Mini Mike just spent $515 million but the DNC is going to take it away from Bernie again. But that’s OK because we don’t care who the hell it is. We’re gonna win,” Trump said.

Register for “Keep America Great” rally Friday in Las Vegas

He will hold a similar rally with supporters Friday at noon at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That event is free but you do need to register online for tickets through the president’s campaign website.

The event at Metro headquarters is not open to the public.