President Trump presses China to investigate Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — President Trump is calling Democrats’ impeachment probe a scam as he defends his conduct with Ukraine’s leader. But now he’s pressing another foreign country to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

President Trump didn’t respond to reporters’ questions when he returned to the White House Thursday, but earlier, he made clear he wants China to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” President Trump said.

The president claims Hunter Biden profited in Ukraine and China because of his father’s position as vice president, even though there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

“I don’t listen too much to what the president has to say,” Biden said.

Biden dismissed the president’s comments while other democrats accused President Trump of seeking dirt to use in the 2020 race. Accepting help from a foreign entity in a U.S. election is a crime.

“A president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again, to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the president’s oath of office,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

This all came on a day when lawmakers heard testimony from a former U.S. diplomat to Ukraine who resigned last week.

In closed door deposition former Special Envoy Kurt Volker shared text messages regarding the president’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

One official wrote: “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Another responded: “I believe you are incorrect about the president’s intentions.”

CBS News has learned the White House could send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as soon as Friday that it won’t recognize the impeachment inquiry until the house holds a full vote.