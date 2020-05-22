President Trump issue flags at half-staff proclamation to honor victims of coronavirus

President Trump speaks to the press after meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with honoring and remembering family members and friends who served in the military this Memorial Day weekend, President Donald J. Trump also wants to take time to remember the victims of COVID-19.

That’s according to a flags at half-staff proclamation for honoring the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic that was sent out Friday by the White House. Starting today, the President says he wants all flags on federal government buildings flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24.

President’s proclamation says: