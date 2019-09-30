President Trump: “I deserve to meet my accuser”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Trump is escalating his rebuke of the anonymous whistleblower at the center of the mounting Ukraine controversy. It comes after house democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against him last week.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday:

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”

President Trump then took aim at house Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who confirmed earlier Sunday there is a tentative agreement for the whistleblower to testify before his committee.

The president wrote —

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for fraud & treason…”

President Trump went on to say:

“I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented second & third hand information, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘whistleblower,'” he said. “was this person spying on the U.S. President? Big consequences!”

The tweets come days after the release of the whistleblower complaint. It alleges President Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and it alleges the White House took steps to cover it up.

The President denies any wrongdoing.