“Keep America Great” rally at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump’s rally is underway inside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

8 News NOW Reporter, Hector Mejia, is outside the convention center this morning with crowds lined up for Trump’s Keep America Great” rally.

Here’s a look at the crowds. Doors open in about 30 mins. for Pres. Trump’s ‘Keep America Great!’ rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/KH2Q3KrDQW — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) February 21, 2020

It’s happening on one of the busiest weeks for Nevada Democrats and Republicans. A critical time in Nevada politics with both sides campaigning in Las Vegas.

Some supporters told us they feel like they are part of history when they attend rallies, like the one today.

“You have a lot of people that have a lot of things in common. They love their president. They love the direction the country is going,” said Rowdy Cain, Supporter.

“It’s just an awe, a big awe to be there and be present and feel everybody. Feel the love,” said Rose Skaarup, Supporter.

“Rosie, my friend got the t-shirts and the sign so it just shows that we support Trump and how much we actually love him,” said Louise Keathley, Supporter.

Meanwhile, Nevada’s Democratic Party in chiming in. In a written statement, the state’s party chair, William McCurdy II, said in part:

“For the past three years, Donald Trump has repeatedly broken his campaign promises to look out for Nevada’s hardworking families and proved that his top priority is enriching big donors and special interests…” William McCurdy II, Democratic Party Chair

McCurdy pointed out that Democrats now hold the Governor’s Office, both US Senate seats and three of four US House seats.

After the rally, the president is flying back to D.C. so you can expect some traffic issues and closures from the convention center over to the airport this afternoon.

