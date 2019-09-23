President Trump faces questions about phone call with Ukrainian President

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — For the first time, President Trump suggested that he did discuss former Vice President Joe Biden and his son during a phone call with Ukraine’s president.

The issue has sparked a new political firestorm for the president, following him all day Sunday, including stops in two states — before arriving in New York.

As he departed the White House for events in Texas and Ohio, President Trump continued to face questions over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place, was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in Ukraine,” President Trump said.

The July 25th call has ignited a political firestorm following a whistleblower complaint. During the call, the president reportedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

“There was no quid pro quo, there was nothing,” President Trump said.

President Trump denied holding up military aid to Ukraine over the matter and said he’s ok with his Attorney Rudy Giuliani, who also reached out to the Ukrainian government, testifying before congress.

“What they are trying to say is, I went there for a political mission to kind of get Joe Biden in trouble. Ridiculous,” Giuliani said.

Biden has denied discussing his son’s job overseas.

“If he was protecting his son and intervened with the Ukrainian leadership in a way that was corrupt, I do think we need to get to the bottom of that,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

While some in the administration suggested Biden should be investigated, democrats argued if the claims against the president are proven, then impeachment is the only option.

“If the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader to doing something illicit that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents,” Rep. Adam Schiff said.

Ukraine says no pressure was put on its President. He is expected to meet with President Trump during the UN General Assembly this week.