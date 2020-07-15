President Trump defends relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci after trade advisor’s highly critical op-ed

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — After President Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, wrote an op-ed that was highly critical of the infectious disease expert.

At an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday, July 15, the president said he gets along very well with Dr. Fauci, and tried to distance himself from Navarro.

The White House says Navarro’s op-ed did not go through normal clearance processes.

“I get along very well with Dr. Fauci. I get along very well with Dr. Fauci. I have a very good relationship,” said President Trump.

When asked if he approved of the op-ed Peter Navarro wrote, the President replied, “Well, that’s Peter Navarro, but I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.”