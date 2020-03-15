Pres. Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.

In a tweet the President said:

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. ….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer. I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA! https://t.co/mWYWOGJ1ye https://t.co/EWcHzEjFLH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic last week.