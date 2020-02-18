President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — President Donald Trump confirmed he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Trump answered reporters before departing for California to attend a campaign fundraiser.

Yes, we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich. He served 8 years in jail, a long time and I watched his wife on television. I don’t know him very well, I met him a couple of times. He was on for a short while in the apprentice years ago. He seemed like a very nice person, don’t know him, but he served eight years in jail. He has a long time to go, many people disagree with his sentence. He’s a democrat, he’s not a republican. It was a prosecution by the same people Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group. Very far from his children. They’re growing older, going to high school now and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform. I saw that and I did commute his sentence. So, he’ll be able to go back with his family after serving eight years in jail that was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion of many others

President Trump