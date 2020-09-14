President Trump bids farewell to Nevada following 2-day visit

President Trump leaving McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Sept. 14, 2020 following a two-day visit to Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a two-day campaign swing that took President Trump from a small town in Northern Nevada to the state’s largest city, Las Vegas, he left Monday morning just before 10 a.m.

WATCH: President Trump’s arrival at McCarran International Airport and departure on Air Force One.

The president’s departure caused some traffic disruptions as his motorcade made its way to McCarran International Airport.

As President Trump boarded Air Force One, he gave a final wave before heading to California where he will take part in a news briefing on the wildfires burning in that state.

President Trump spent all weekend in Nevada. He held a rally in Minden Saturday night and held two events in Las Vegas Sunday, including a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable and a rally at Henderson’s Xtreme Manufacturing, where a couple thousand of supporters attended. Trump held the rally despite a warning from the city of Henderson and state orders banning large gatherings.