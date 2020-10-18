President Trump attends service at International Church of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas Saturday night, with plans of rallying in Carson City Sunday, but before leaving Vegas, President Trump made another stop in town. President Trump enjoyed a church service at the International Church of Las Vegas.

President sat in the front row at the service, and was also seen donating money as an offering bucket was passed around.

President Trump later departed the service in route to McCarran International Airport. The president is scheduled to speak in Carson City around 4 p.m.