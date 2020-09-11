President Donald Trump has private campaign events planned in Las Vegas and Minden, Nevada this weekend

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold events in Nevada this weekend.

Initially, the President was supposed to hold two rallies in the state, one in Reno and one in Las Vegas at the Cirrus Aviation hangar at the McCarran runway’s north end, but they were canceled because it did not follow the state’s coronavirus protocols.

Now, President Trump traded the rallies for high dollar fundraising events. One will be held at the at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday. It’s called the “Great American Comeback Event” and it’s a round-table discussion.

The private fundraiser in Las Vegas will be held on Saturday.

Attendees are paying anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 a plate. Some are even paying as high as $50,000 a couple. The event is private and not open to the press or the public.