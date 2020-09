LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold rallies in Nevada this weekend. According to his campaign website, the rallies will be held in Reno and Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rally in Las Vegas will be at the Cirrus Aviation hangar at the McCarran runway’s north end.

There is no word on how big the rallies are expected to be, but currently, there is a ban on large gatherings in the state of Nevada.

For more details on the rallies, go here.