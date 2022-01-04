President Biden to attend Sen. Harry Reid’s memorial at Smith Center

Trip marks president's first visit to Nevada in office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will fly into Nevada this weekend to attend the memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

Reid died last month at 82.

The memorial is scheduled for Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the late U.S. senator, the memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Reid’s office. Information on the tickets will be released at a later time.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be at the memorial which will be live-streamed. The memorial is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

This will be Mr. Biden’s first visit to Nevada as President.

