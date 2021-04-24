President Biden officially declares killings of Armenians a ‘genocide’; local Armenian community holds candlelight vigil to honor victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and Las Vegas community members honored those victims with a candlelight vigil.

Armenian-Americans gathered at Armenian Genocide Monument in Sunset Park to remember the 1.5 million Armenians killed in 1915.

Turkey has refused to recognize the killings as a genocide, but Saturday, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to formally call the killings a genocide.

While many Armenians say the United States’ recognition is an important step in their fight, they also tell 8 News Now there is much more to be done.

Biden’s declaration follows a non-binding resolution by the U.S. Senate adopted unanimously in 2019 recognizing the killings as genocide.