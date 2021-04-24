President Biden officially declares killings of Armenians a ‘genocide’; local Armenian community holds candlelight vigil to honor victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and Las Vegas community members honored those victims with a candlelight vigil.

Armenian-Americans gathered at Armenian Genocide Monument in Sunset Park to remember the 1.5 million Armenians killed in 1915.

Turkey has refused to recognize the killings as a genocide, but Saturday, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to formally call the killings a genocide.

While many Armenians say the United States’ recognition is an important step in their fight, they also tell 8 News Now there is much more to be done.

Biden’s declaration follows a non-binding resolution by the U.S. Senate adopted unanimously in 2019 recognizing the killings as genocide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories