LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden was in Las Vegas Friday to discuss funding for the high-speed rail project that would link California and Las Vegas.

The President was in Las Vegas to discuss Tuesday’s announcement that a long-planned high-speed railway project, linking Southern California to Las Vegas, had received $3 billion in funding. The newly acquired funds are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a news release said Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at the Carpenters International Training Center on Carpenters Union Way near Harry Reid International Airport.

Air Force 1 landed at the Las Vegas airport at 12:52 p.m. 13 minutes later, Biden was seen greeting local union members for a few minutes before boarding the presidential limousine and heading towards the scheduled event.

White House officials said that the President would discuss the recent shooting on the campus of UNLV that left three dead and one hospitalized during the scheduled news conference.

The plan for a high-speed railway between Las Vegas and Southern California is decades old, and its history is filled with failed attempts to bring the project to fruition. With the announcement of the $3 billion in funding, high-speed rail seems to be another step closer to becoming a reality.