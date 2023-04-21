LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications that you would like to remove from your home, you have that opportunity on Saturday, April 22 which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

There will be several designated collection sites around the valley for safe disposal. Proper disposal helps prevent and reduce medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The following drop-off sites will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavillion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144

Metro NEAC, 3750 Cecile Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89115

Smiths Marketplace, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89166

Clark High School parking lot, 4291 Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102

NLV Police Dept. NWAC, 3755 W. Washburn Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Metro NWAC, 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129

Henderson Police Dept., 300 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89102

Veterans Admin. Hospital at Hwy 215, 6900 N. Pecos Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89086

City of Las Vegas Dept. of Public Safety, 833 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Metro SEAC, 3675 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Before dropping off the medication, you should mark out the patient’s name on the container. The drop-off locations will not accept aerosols, liquids, or needles. Needles can be disposed of at Trac-B at 614 W. Charleston Blvd.

If you can’t make it to the drop-off sites on Saturday, here are some other options: