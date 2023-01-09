LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke might be seen rising from nearby mountains this month as the Forest Service works to clear flammable brush and downed trees. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area’s (SMNRA) fire crews will begin pile burning throughout the month.

Prescribed fires are a preventative tool used for several purposes, including reducing hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). The three types of prescribed fire are pile burning, understory/underburning, and broadcast burning. They all help decrease the threat of high-intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreaks; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat. Another benefit resulting from prescribed fire is a reduction in wildfire danger to local communities.

The actual days for pile burning will depend on several factors, including humidity, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture. Fire crews only conduct burns on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal.

Prescribed burn updates by visiting the Forest’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

Air quality considerations are an essential part of prescribed fire, and each fire prescription is planned to disperse smoke rapidly and reduce lingering haze. Before each prescribed fire is ignited, fire managers will get approval from the local air quality district in which the burn is to take place.

Fire crews divide extensive landscape burns into blocks of land over multiple days. This allows them to halt burning activity within those areas if anything is out of the pre-established prescription conditions, such as too much wind. Crews can start again when conditions are more acceptable. Fire managers create a burn plan, which includes smoke management details, fire control measures, acceptable weather parameters, and equipment and personnel needs. The burn plan also describes in detail how the ecosystem will benefit from fire.

Possible burn locations include: