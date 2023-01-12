LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The National Park Service (NPS) is planning a prescribed burn at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Weather permitting, the burns will occur the week of Jan. 16, one at Hemenway Campground and one at Rogers Spring.

For the first project, at Hemenway Campground, roughly seven acres of piles accumulated from hazardous fuels projects from the Boulder Beach Area will be burned. This project is scheduled for Jan. 17, and a spokesperson for NPS wrote in a release that its anticipated time of completion is one day.

The second project, scheduled for Jan. 18 at Rogers Spring, which is located just off Northshore Road and about nine miles north of Echo Bay, will burn roughly three acres of dried vegetation piles.

The Rogers Spring Parking Area will be closed from 6 a.m., Jan. 18, through 5 p.m. Jan. 19, as a safety measure for visitors.

Visitors may see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the burns, and are asked to drive slowly and follow firefighter instructions. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and short-lived.