LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Merryhill Preschool students in Henderson collected over 150 items for a food drive and more than 50 toys and gifts for the Toys for Tots Nevada program.

The food items went to LV Church Green Valley, which distributes food during the holidays each year.

Students and their families at the school on Green Valley Parkway chipped in, and the drives were used to teach “the value of spreading kindness and helping others,” according to a school news release.