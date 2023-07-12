HENDERSON (KLAS) — Registration for the City of Henderson’s state-licensed preschool is now open for the 2023-24 school year.

The ABC ETC., a half-day program for children 3 to 5 years old, and Little Learners, a full-day program for children 4 to 5 years old, both incorporate activities that involve emotional learning, teamwork, and kindness, providing quality education to its students.

Both programs run at Valley View Recreation Center at the same time with the Clark County School District’s nine-month calendar.

Registration will remain open all year while spaces are still open, and financial assistance is available for qualified families.

For more information and to view registration forms and qualifications for your child(ren), visit the City of Henderson website.