Presale tickets for Adele’s performances in Las Vegas delayed until Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re one of the lucky Adele fans who received a notice that you could buy a presale ticket Tuesday for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Coliseum, you will have to wait one more day.

Ticketmaster has been impacted by an Amazon Web Services outage. Initially, the sales were going to be delayed until later today but Ticketmaster will now do the Verified Fan Presales on Wednesday.

Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) December 7, 2021

Fans will receive an email with an update on the new presale time. Adele’s residency will run from Jan. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022 and is called Weekends with Adele.

The outage is impacting numerous websites and companies.