Pres. Trump to deliver State of the Union on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Trump will speak to a House chamber full of Democrats jostling to challenge his re-election, with many female lawmakers planning to dress in suffragette white and his chief antagonist Nancy Pelosi seated at the dais behind him. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump is set to give his annual “State of the Union” Address Tuesday night.

In the prime time speech, the commander-in-chief will focus on prosperity and issues affecting America’s working families. A senior administration official told reporters that Pres. Trump’s remarks will “lay out a vision of relentless optimism.”

The official said Trump will encourage Congress to work with him to continue building an inclusive economy.

Tuesday’s address to the joint session of Congress comes amid impeachment proceedings and at a time of high tension between the president and Democratic lawmakers.

It will be the first time in months that Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in the same room.

According to a Pelosi spokesman, the two have not spoken since an October meeting that was supposed to be about Syria. At the meeting, Trump insulted Pelosi by calling her a “third-grade politician.”

She and other top Democrats walked out, and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.”