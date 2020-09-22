Pres. Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump says he will announce his nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The President says four or five candidates are now being vetted to fill the vacant seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Trump says he intends to pick a woman.

CBS News has learned the short list includes two Federal Appeals Court judges, Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants the Senate to vote before the end of the year.