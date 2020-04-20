Pres. Trump responds to reporter’s question about Las Vegas shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump held his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House Sunday where he was asked by a reporter if he thinks the mandatory nonessential business shutdown, put in place by Governor Sisolak in March, was the right call for Las Vegas.

In response, Pres. Trump talked about his hotel in Vegas, as well as stating that he was “ok” with Gov. Sisolak’s order.

Last week, Mayor Carolyn Goodman called for businesses closed by the governor’s order to be reopened. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, she spent several minutes discussing why the shutdown should end and said it has “become one of total insanity.”

WATCH: Mayor Goodman calls shutdown ‘total insanity’

Below is the full transcript, from CBS, of the exchange between the two.

REPORTER: “First one. The Mayor of Las Vegas thinks it’s total insanity for business to be shut down in Nevada which the Governor Sisolak ordered. Who’s right?”

TRUMP: “Well they shut one of my hotels down too. Ok so – you know I’m not involved in that. I could be if I wanted to I just chose not to be. By the way, just so you know, I could be if I wanted to, but I chose not. But they closed very big hotel that I have in Nevada down in Las Vegas. It’s a very severe step he took I’m ok with it. I’m ok with it. But you know, you could call that one either way. I know the mayor is very upset with it. Some owners are very upset with it. Some of the developers out there are very upset. Others they say, hey we gotta get rid of it. I can see both sides of that.

REPORTER: “I asked you recently about an SPA rule that said that paycheck protection money could not go to small casinos. You said you’d look into it and clearly something happened -“

TRUMP: “They are looking into it right now. Cause they do have you know small casinos that don’t have too many people and they are looking and they’re going to make a ruling I understand next week.”

REPORTER: “They already did make a ruling and they changed it from small casinos that make more than a third of their income couldn’t qualify –“

TRUMP: “I know but they’re looking at that. They’re continuing to look at that. It’s a big topic cause a lot of people involved.”

During a briefing on COVID-19 testing across the state, some reporters asked the governor to respond to the mayor’s comments. At first, Gov. Sisolak said he wouldn’t respond to the attacks or comments made about him.

He then followed up by calling out the mayor’s “experts.”