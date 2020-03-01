Pres. Trump announces new coronavirus screening procedures

President Donald Trump speaks during Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — President Trump announced new screening procedures for coronavirus on Twitter Sunday.

Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers “prior to boarding” from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you! @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

In the tweet, the president said that “in addition to screening travelers ‘prior to boarding’ from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you!”

It is not clear which passengers from which countries will receive this increased screening, but high-risk countries currently include Italy, South Korea, Iran and China.

Based on CNN’s count using information confirmed by the CDC and State Health agencies, there were more than 70 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday morning.

Pres. Trump said there were 22 confirmed cases in the U.S. in a press briefing held Saturday.