Preparing for the possible coming COVID-19, Influenza overlap

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of public health experts are concerned that COVID-19 might overlap with the upcoming flu season. So, we could be in for a one-two viral punch.

8 News Now spoke with author and doctor Jason West about how to prepare our bodies.

Flu season typically runs from October to as late as May. In the age of COVID, that could mean this fall, we’ll be dealing with two viruses at once.

“Certainly the concern is ‘hey, we better get our act together for the fall that’s coming,'” said Dr. West.

But this season, influence could find it harder to spread. The behavioral changes we’ve adopted to flatten the curve of COVID-19, social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, could lessen its reach.

“The difference between people that are getting sick and people that aren’t getting sick are their immune system,” West explained. “Get your immune system healthy.”

West, who is a fourth-generation physician, recommends getting your body in balance.