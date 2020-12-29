Prepare: Stimulus bill to delay some unemployment payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of unemployment claimants could see a pause in benefits being deposited into their accounts. This is because lawmakers went down to the wire to get a stimulus bill on the president’s desk.

Now that the bill has been signed into law, the Department of Labor must provide directions to states on how to continue benefits. This part of the process could take a few weeks, causing a delay in payments.

“It would be for that $300 additional benefit and those 10 weeks that would carry us through March,” explained Amber Hansen, PUA Facebook group administrator.

As the stimulus bill is implemented, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants should prepare for a pause in payments.

“I know it will take two weeks for the DOL to give their guidance to each individual state, and then, we will see how fast DETR rises to the occasion,” said Hansen.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) wrote, “As was the case with previous federal unemployment programs, DETR must receive guidance from the Department of Labor [DOL] before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments.”

They cannot make needed changes until the DOL gives them direction, meaning they can’t pay PUA claimants until then.

“There will probably not be funding for approximately four to eight weeks, I am guesstimating,” Hansen noted.

Hansen, a PUA claimant herself, says it is a concern. She hopes the stimulus check comes sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully, direct payments will be a lot faster this time around,” she said, “but yes, people do need to prepare.”

An extra $300 for unemployment claimants is also in the stimulus bill. This will start the week ending Jan. 2, according to DETR. Claimants who have payments paused will be paid the missing payments once DETR can begin them.

“It is a nationwide crisis. There are going to be Americans across the country that are going to have a least a month gap before they see continued benefits,” said Hansen, “and they are going to have to prepare for that.”

DETR said all claimants will be paid for the weeks they are eligible. The extra $300 will automatically be factored in once payments start.