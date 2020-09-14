Prepare for traffic backup, delays as Pres. Trump leaves Las Vegas

President Donald Trump arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after speaking at a rally in Minden, Nev. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After campaigning in Nevada over the weekend, President Trump is scheduled to leave Las Vegas Monday morning. Motorists should prepare for traffic delays and backups on the roadways around McCarran International Airport as Air Force One makes its departure.

Along with traffic, some airport services will also be halted.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Air Force One is departing from LAS this morning. Expect significant delays on the roads into and within the airport as well as stoppages of many airport services. Follow us for updates as closures occur. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 14, 2020

The Airport says it will update closures as they happen. A time frame for Air Force One’s departure was not given.

Pres. Trump spent all weekend in Nevada. He held a rally in Minden Saturday night and held two events in Las Vegas Sunday, including a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable and a rally at Henderson’s Xtreme Manufacturing, where a couple thousand of supporters attended.

Trump is scheduled to head to Arizona and California on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.