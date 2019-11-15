Prepare and plan for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon road closures this Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 11th running of the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and half marathon is set for this Sunday and will draw over 35,000 participants to Las Vegas. The “world’s largest nighttime running event” will shut down the Las Vegas Strip and several freeway ramps, so the public should prepare and plan ahead of time.

The following closures will go into effect on Nov. 17:

Las Vegas Boulevard northbound from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road: noon-11:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road: 2:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard northbound from Sands Avenue to Flamingo Road: 2:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound from Sands Avenue to Flamingo Road: 9 a.m-2 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue 2:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

All downtown Las Vegas west of Las Vegas Boulevard from 2:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Affected freeway ramps will include:

Northbound 38 to West Flamingo Road from northbound I-15 off ramp to eastbound Spring Mountain Road: 2:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Southbound 39 to Spring Mountain Road from southbound I-15 Flyover to eastbound Sahara Avenue: 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Northbound 39 to Spring Mountain Road from northbound I-15 off ramp to eastbound Spring Mountain Road: 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Southbound 40 to Sahara Avenue from southbound I-15 Flyover to eastbound Sahara Avenue: 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Southbound 37 to Tropicana Avenue from southbound I-15 Flyover to eastbound Tropicana Avenue: 3:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Northbound 37 to Tropicana Avenue from northbound I-15 off ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue: 3:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Northbound Neon Gateway HOV ramp from northbound I-15 to Western Avenue: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Southbound Neon Gateway HOV ramp from southbound I-15 to Western Avenue: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Those looking to park downtown should note no parking zones posted along the race route. NDOT says they will be marked “No Parking — Tow Away Zones” and that motorists should adhered to the dates and times posted. All these zones will be enforced on race day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says these areas and times are subject to change. For a complete list of road closures, visit NDOT’s website.