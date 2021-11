Mick Jagger, from left, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big rollout on Friday morning ahead of the Rolling Stones big concert at Allegiant Stadium set for Saturday night.

Crews were busy much of the day putting together the last-minute preparations for the big weekend.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the band will take to the stage at 8:00 p.m.

At last check, resale tickets were still available on Ticketmaster, starting at $127.